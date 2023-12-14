Pezzetta had an assist, one blocked shot and two hits over 6:12 of ice time in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to Pittsburgh.

Pezzetta and his fourth-line mates had a strong start, being on ice for Montreal's first two goals during the first period. That unit dogged the Penguins into a turnover that produced David Savard's unassisted marker, then he and Jesse Ylonen assisted on Jayden Struble's tally. Pezzetta has four points (one goal, three assists) and 70 hits over 20 games.