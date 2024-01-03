Pezzetta had an assist, two shots on net, two blocked shots and eight hits over 10:46 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Stars.

Pezzetta made a nifty pass off the boards back to Johnny Kovacevic, whose slapshot rebounded to Kaiden Guhle for Montreal's second goal. It was the second helper in four games for the fourth-line forward, who's known more for his grit than enabling scoring chances. The eight hits raised his total to a team-high 91 over 26 games (7:46 TOI/game).