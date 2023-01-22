Pezzetta had an assist, six hits and one blocked shot over 11:05 of ice time in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Pezzetta had the primary assist on Rafael Harvey-Pinard's second-period tally to tie the game at two goals apiece. It was an assist emblematic of the hard-working forward, who dived at loose puck in front of the goal and was still prone on the ice when Harvey-Pinard tallied. Offense is not his forte, but Pezzetta averages 3.32 hits per game, if that can be of use to fantasy teams. Often a healthy scratch, the 24-year-old forward has played four straight (23 hits), as the Canadiens deal with numerous injuries at forward. He should be a lineup regular for the next few weeks.