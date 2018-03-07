Canadiens' Michael Pezzetta: Inks three-year, entry-level deal

Pezzetta signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Canadiens on Wednesday.

Pezzetta played has played four seasons of junior hockey before ultimately signing his entry-level deal with the Canadiens. He notched 50 points over 58 games between the Subury Wolves and Sarnia Sting of the OHL this season and will likely finish out the season in either the AHL or ECHL. Still just 19, Pezzetta will likely have a few years ahead of him before potentially sniffing the NHL if he continues to develop.