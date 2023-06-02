Pezzetta signed a two-year, $1.625 million extension with the Canadiens on Friday, Sportsnet reports.
Pezzetta drew into 63 games with Montreal in 2022-23, picking up seven goals and 15 points while averaging 9:19 of ice time. The 25-year-old forward should continue to post similar numbers while skating in a bottom-six role over the next two campaigns.
