Pezzetta recorded an assist, one shot on goal, one blocked shot and two hits over 6:17 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to New Jersey.

Pezzetta's shot off the rush was saved, but the rebound went directly to Justin Barron, who buried his second goal in as many games. It was a mostly quiet game for Pezzetta, whose typical fantasy contributions come in the hits and PIM categories. He's been active in four straight contests following Kirby Dach's season-ending knee injury.