Pezzetta posted an assist, four hits and two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Pezzetta has two helpers over his last eight games, but he hasn't scored a goal in that span. The 24-year-old has been a fixture in the Canadiens' lineup on the fourth line, a role that doesn't lend itself to much fantasy relevance. He's collected 10 points, 157 hits, 48 PIM, 47 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 44 contests overall.