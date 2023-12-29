Pezzetta had an assist, two shots on net, one blocked shot and two hits over 6:48 of ice time in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Pezzetta was net front, fighting for position, when Jayden Struble's shot from the point bounced off his body onto the stick of Mitchell Stephens to produce Montreal's first goal. The fourth-line forward had been a healthy scratch the previous two games. Pezzetta has one goal, four assists, 24 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and 78 hits over 23 games.