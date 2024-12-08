Pezzetta was scratched for the 18th consecutive game in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Capitals.

Pezzetta stayed on the roster over Joshua Roy when Patrik Laine returned to action Dec. 3 against the Islanders. Still, Pezzetta is functioning as a 13th forward and hasn't seen game action since Oct. 27 against the Flyers. He'd require waivers to be sent to AHL Laval for anything other than a conditioning stint. Pezzetta has played at least 50 games in each of the past three seasons, but it'll be nearly impossible for him to reach that mark in 2024-25.