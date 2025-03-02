Pezzetta (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's matchup versus Buffalo.
Pezzetta will miss his fourth straight game. He is day-to-day, but it remains unclear when he will return to the lineup. Pezzetta hasn't earned a point in 14 appearances this season while posting seven shots on goal and 36 hits.
