Pezzetta (lower body) won't play against Ottawa on Saturday, Patrick Friolet of RDS reports.
Pezzetta will miss at least one game after returning from the 4 Nations Face-Off break with an injury. He hasn't earned a point in 14 appearances this season while posting seven shots on goal and 36 hits.
