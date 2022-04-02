Pezzetta (upper body) won't play Saturday versus the Lightning, Patrick Friolet of RDS reports.
Pezzetta will miss his fourth straight game with the injury, and there's been no specific information regarding his timeline to return. The 24-year-old is likely to be out indefinitely until the Canadiens provide an update on his status.
