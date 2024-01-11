Pezzetta logged an assist and two hits over 9:01 of ice time in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to Philadelphia.

Pezzetta was still on the ice during a line change, and he and Juraj Slafkovsky combined to help on David Savard's goal. It was the third assist in the last four games and fourth in the last seven for the fourth-line forward. Pezzetta has one goal, seven assists, 29 shots, 105 hits, 14 blocks and 28 PIM through 29 games.