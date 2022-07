Pezzetta signed a one-year, one-way deal with the Canadiens on Monday worth $750,000.

Pezzetta made his NHL debut in his age-24 season last year, chipping in 11 points and 156 hits over 51 games with the Canadiens. He also led the team with 81 PIM and owns 25 career AHL points over 115 games with Laval since 2018-19. Because of Pezzetta's lack of scoring prowess, he doesn't figure to deliver much fantasy punch, though his physicality could make him a decent DFS play in certain spots next season.