Pezzetta scored the game-winning shootout goal in Monday's 4-3 win over the Sabres.
Pezzetta's not the first one on anyone's shootout list, but he slipped the puck past Eric Comrie in the sixth round to give Montreal two points. The GWG was his first, but it was more notable for his throwback celebration to Tiger Williams.
