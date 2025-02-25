Pezzetta (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's matchup against Carolina.
Pezzetta will miss his second straight game due to injury but participated in Tuesday's optional practice while wearing a non-contact jersey. He has appeared in 14 games this season and could continue to struggle to crack Montreal's lineup once he is healthy.
