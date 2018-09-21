Canadiens' Michael Pezzetta: Sent back to minors

Pezzetta (undisclosed) was reassigned to AHL Laval on Friday.

Pezzetta spent last season in juniors with OHL Sarnia, for which he tallied 21 points in 27 contests. The Toronto native appears set to break into the squad with AHL Laval and could earn a call-up at some point during the upcoming campaign.

Our Latest Stories