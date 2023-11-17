Pezzetta had an assist, two blocked shots and one hit over 7:17 of ice time in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Golden Knights.

Montreal's fourth line provided a pair of goals Thursday, both by Jesse Ylonen. On the second of those goals, Pezzetta retrieved a puck behind the net then slung a nifty backhand pass to Ylonen for the Canadiens' fourth goal. Known more for his grit than ability to generate scoring chances, it was the type of play rarely seen from Pezzetta. He has three points over 13 games.