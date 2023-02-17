Pezzetta scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 6-2 loss to Carolina. He added seven hits and four penalty minutes over 10:25 of ice time.

Pezzetta's first shot was stopped by Antti Raanta, but he was able to bat the puck in midair past the goalie to open the scoring. The fourth-line forward is known more for his aggressive style but has shown an offensive side of late. Pezzetta has five points (two goals) in the last nine games, during which he's delivered 46 hits.