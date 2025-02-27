Pezzetta (lower body) won't play Thursday versus the Sharks, per the NHL media site.
Pezzetta is set to miss his third straight game. He has practiced earlier in the week in a non-contact capacity. Pezzetta may not be a regular in the Canadiens' lineup once healthy, as he has often been scratched this season.
