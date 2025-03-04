Pezzetta (lower body) will not be in the lineup Monday versus the Sabres.
Pezzetta's next chance to return to the lineup will come Thursday in Edmonton. The 26-year-old has not recorded a point and has a minus-4 rating over 14 outings in 2024-25.
