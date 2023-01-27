Pezzetta had a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Detroit. He also had two shots on net, eight hits and blocked one shot over 13:43 of ice time.

Pezzetta took advantage of a carom off teammate Rafael Harvey-Pinard's skate to backhanded the puck for Montreal's first goal. He later returned the favor by setting up Harvey-Pinard's game-tying goal late in the second period. Multi-point nights are rare for the fourth-line forward, who has two two-pointers over 30 games.