Pezzetta scored a goal on two shots and assisted on another in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Hurricanes. He also had four hits over 8:28 of ice time.

It was a big night for Montreal's fourth line, which scored two of the team's three goals. Pezzetta picked up an assist on a tally by Alex Belzile, who was in the right spot after a rebound. Pezzetta later crashed the net and finished a nice feed from Chris Tierney. The two-point night was the third of the season for Pezzetta, who has a career-high 12 points through 45 games.