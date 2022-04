Pezzetta, per the official Twitter account for the NHL Department of Player Safety, "will have a hearing (Monday) for an illegal check to the head on Washington's T.J. Oshie."

Pezzetta will be forced to meet with the league after a high elbow to Oshie in the third period of Saturday's loss to the Capitals. He was given a minor penalty on the play but could face additional punishment if the Department of Player Safety sees fit.