Pezzetta (upper body) won't finish Tuesday's game versus the Red Wings.
Pezzetta will end the campaign with 12 points in 61 appearances. He rarely saw anything more than fourth-line minutes with the Canadiens this season. Pezzetta is under contract for 2024-25, so he should be in contention to once again fill a bottom-six spot.
