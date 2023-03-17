Pezzetta scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 9-5 loss to the Panthers. He added six hits and one blocked shot to his line over 10:36 of ice time.

It was goal befitting Pezzetta's style. He laid out on the ice to keep the puck in Florida's end, then was back on his skates when Anthony Richard's shot was deflected, and he managed to redirect with the shaft of his stick. The goal was his sixth, establishing a new career high for the fourth-line forward who has 13 points over 50 games.