Canadiens' Michal Moravcik: Lands entry-level deal

Moravcik penned a two-year, entry-level contract with Montreal on Monday.

Moravcik joins the Habs as an undrafted prospect out of the Czech league, having spent the past five years playing for Plzen HC. A solid 2017-18 campaign -- five goals and 11 helpers -- apparently was enough to earn the 23-year-old his first NHL contract. The blueliner figures to spent the 2018-19 campaign with AHL Hartford.