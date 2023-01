Hoffman had an assist, one shot on goal and one assist over 13:28 of ice time in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Predators.

Hoffman was the primary helper on Brendan Gallagher's tally late in the third period. It was his second assist in three games but just his fourth point over the last 12. The Canadiens, mired in a six-game losing streak during which they've scored just 11 goals, desperately need scoring, and Hoffman has just two goals since the middle of November.