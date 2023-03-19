Hoffman scored a goal and assisted on a power-play tally in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Lightning. He finished with six shots, a blocked shot and two penalty minutes over 18:18 of ice time.

Hoffman got free and buried a feed from Nick Suzuki to open the scoring. He later set up Jesse Ylonen's power-play marker for his fifth multi-point game of the season. He's logged two goals in the last three contests and is up to 12 tallies over 56 games.