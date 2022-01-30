Hoffman had a power-play assist and four shots on net in Saturday's 7-2 loss to Edmonton.

After Nick Suzuki won an offensive zone draw, Hoffman immediately sent a pass cross ice to Tyler Toffoli, who scored on a slapper three seconds into the Canadiens' power play. It was the seventh time in the last eight games that Montreal's scored on the man advantage, a rare glimmer of hope in a disappointing season. Hoffman ran his point streak to five games with the assist, which was his third on the power play during that stretch.