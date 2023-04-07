Hoffman scored a goal on three shots over 18:10 of ice time in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Capitals.

Hoffman pocketed the final goal of the game with 18 seconds remaining for his 14th goal of the season. The veteran forward had been skating on the top line recently but found himself on the third unit, after Montreal was shut out in two consecutive games. Hoffman, who has eight points in the last 12 contests, is up to 34 points over 65 games.