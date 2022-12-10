site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Canadiens' Mike Hoffman: Good to go
Hoffman (lower body) will return to the lineup Saturday against Los Angeles.
Hoffman has five goals and eight points in 16 games this season. He is slated to play alongside Kirby Dach and Juraj Slafkovsky in his return Saturday after missing the past eight games.
