Hoffman had a power-play assist and one shot on goal over 16:01 of ice time in Thursday's 6-2 loss to Carolina.

Hoffman set up Rafael Harvey-Pinard for Montreal's second goal. He has 10 points (two goals) over the last 11 contests, including three power-play helpers. That could make him a possible trade target for teams in playoff contention, but suitors would like to see him light the lamp more. Montreal added him in 2021 to fix its power play, but he's scored just one on that unit this season (nine overall). Hoffman's trade value will increase if he can start putting pucks in the net. He has one year remaining on his contract, but Arpon Basu of The Athletic believes the Canadiens might be willing to retain some of the money on the contract.