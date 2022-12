Hoffman had a power-play assist and a team-high five shots on goal over 13:42 of ice time in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Hoffman set up Josh Anderson for a first-period score, snapping a three-game run without a point. Multiple Montreal forwards are slumping, as the team scored just 14 goals over the last seven outings. It's even worse for the power-play units, which remain last in the NHL at 14.9 percent after pocketing two power-play goals Thursday.