Hoffman scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots over 14:31 of ice time in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Penguins.

Hoffman took a back pass from Rem Pitlick and one-timed a shot from left faceoff circle to start Montreal's comeback from a 2-0 deficit in wild opening 12 minutes. It was Hoffman's second goal in the last five games and 11th of the season.