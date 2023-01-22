Hoffman had an assist and two shots on goal over 19:43 of ice time in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over Toronto.

Hoffman set up Rem Pitlick for the game winner to complete Montreal's comeback from a 2-0 deficit. He has points in three straight games. The Canadiens added Cole Caufield (shoulder) to injured reserve Saturday, the seventh forward currently on IR, which means Hoffman is likely to be a lineup regular following a recent stretch in which he was a healthy scratch. He had 19:33 of TOI prior to the OT, which was his most in the last 18 games and bettered his season average by more than five minutes.