Hoffman had three shots on net, three hits and two penalty minutes over 16:36 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-0 loss to San Jose.

Hoffman made his season debut after dealing with a lower-body detected while undergoing a physical during training camp. He's expected to give the Canadiens a scoring boost, but that did not materialize Tuesday. He skated on the third line with fellow newcomer Adam Brooks and served on the top power-play unit.