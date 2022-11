Hoffman scored twice for Montreal in a 3-2 shootout victory over Detroit on Tuesday.

Hoffman had been held off the scoresheet in his previous four games and had just a goal and two points in 10 contests this season. Part of the problem was that Hoffman averaged just 13:39 of ice time over those first 10 games, down from 17:03 in 2021-22. While he made key contributions Tuesday, he still only logged 13:09 in the contest. Unless he's deployed more, his offensive output is likely to be limited.