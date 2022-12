Hoffman scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Hoffman converted at 1:08 of the extra session to secure the Canadiens' first win in four games. The 33-year-old had gone four contests since his last goal and point. He's at seven tallies, three assists, 47 shots on net, a plus-4 rating and 10 PIM through 22 outings this season while regularly earning middle-six minutes.