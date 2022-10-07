site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Canadiens' Mike Hoffman: Not at practice Friday
Hoffman (upper body) is not at practice Friday, according to the team's website.
Consider Hoffman day-to-day. He had a disappointing 2021-22 season with only 15 goals and 35 points in 67 contests.
