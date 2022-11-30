Hoffman (lower body) will not be with the Canadiens when they leave for their four-game road trip, Marc Antoine Godin of The Athletic reports Wednesday.

Hoffman has already missed the team's last four contests and appears set to miss another four due to his lower-body issue. At this point, the Habs may have to consider placing Hoffman on injured reserve in order to free up a spot on the 23-man roster for a spare forward. Prior to getting hurt, the veteran winger was rolling with six points in his last six outings, including four goals on 14 shots.