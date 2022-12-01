Hoffman (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Hoffman has missed the Habs' last four games and will not play during their upcoming four-game road trip that starts in Calgary on Thursday. Hoffman was hot before his injury, with four goals and six points in six games. He has five goals and eight points in 16 contests this season.
