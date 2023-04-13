Hoffman (arm) is questionable for Thursday's game against Boston, according to Eric Engels of Sportsnet.
Hoffman appeared to sustain the injury during his last shift of Wednesday's contest. He has 14 goals and 34 points in 67 appearances this season. Montreal summoned Lucas Condotta from AHL Laval on Thursday, so he might draw into the lineup if Hoffman is unavailable.
More News
-
Canadiens' Mike Hoffman: Finishes off Caps•
-
Canadiens' Mike Hoffman: Logs power-play helper•
-
Canadiens' Mike Hoffman: Scores three points in win•
-
Canadiens' Mike Hoffman: Buries one, helps on another•
-
Canadiens' Mike Hoffman: Lights lamp in win•
-
Canadiens' Mike Hoffman: Scores first since break•