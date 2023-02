Hoffman provided a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to Ottawa.

Hoffman's points were both recorded during Montreal power plays. He has nine goals and 18 points in 37 contests, including four points with the man advantage. Hoffman entered Tuesday's action logging just 14:54 of ice time per game this season, but he averaged 19:55 over four outings from Jan. 21-28 and received 20:49 versus Ottawa. If he can maintain this increased role, his scoring pace might improve meaningfully.