Hoffman had an assist, two shots on goal and two penalty minutes over 18:33 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.

Hoffman was the secondary helper on the first of Kirby Dach's two goals. It was the third consecutive game with an assist and extended Hoffman's point streak to four contests. Like several members of the Canadiens, Hoffman has been a disappointment in the offensive zone, but injuries have paved a path to added playing time. Hoffman has averaged 17:24 TOI during his streak, nearly three minutes more than his season average.