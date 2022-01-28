Hoffman had a power-play assist and three shots on net in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Ducks.

From behind the Anaheim goal line, Hoffman found Artturi Lehkonen in a sweet spot to set up Montreal's second goal of the night. It was the fourth consecutive game with a point for Hoffman, who has a pair of power-play helpers during that run. His eight power-play points are second on the team behind Nick Suzuki (nine). The Canadiens rank 32nd in the NHL with 2.2 goals per game, but Hoffman has been part of a minor scoring surge of late. The Habs have 16 goals over the last five games.