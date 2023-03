Hoffman scored a goal on two shots on net and blocked three shots over 18:22 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to Carolina.

Hoffman benefited from a wide-open net following a beautiful pass from Jonathan Drouin. The tally, his first since Montreal returned from its midseason break, snapped a 12-game stretch without finding the back of the net. It was also Hoffman's 10th, giving him double-digit goals for a ninth consecutive season.