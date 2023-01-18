Hoffman scored a goal on two shots over 16:00 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Hoffman scored the Canadiens' second goal midway through the first period, when he picked up a loose puck on the rush in the offensive zone and drilled it over Connor Hellebuyck's stick-side shoulder. It was the first tally in nine games for Hoffman, who has been an occasional healthy scratch over the last five weeks. Since returning from an injury in early December, the 33-year-old forward has three goals and two assists over 15 contests.