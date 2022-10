Hoffman scored a goal on five shots on net, had one hit and blocked one shot over 14:00 of ice time in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Stars.

Hoffman pocketed his first goal of the season, batting home a rebound of a Jake Evans shot to finish off a 3-on-2 break. Hoffman has been saddled to the fourth line to start the season and is averaging three-and-a-half fewer minutes of TOI this year compared to 2021-22, his first season with Montreal.