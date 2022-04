Hoffman scored a power-play goal on two shots with one hit in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Bruins.

A mere three seconds into the power play, Hoffman buried a one-timer from the point, beating Jeremy Swayman glove side. It was the third consecutive game with a point for Hoffman, who has two goals and six assists over the last 12. Hoffman is up to 32 points (13 on the power play), 152 shots, 26 hits and 32 PIM over 65 games.